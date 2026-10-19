«Now I am a new Diyora»: Diyora Keldiyorova's first interview after returning to big-time sports

Paris 2024 Olympic champion and bright star of Uzbek sports Diyora Keldiyorova has returned to big-time sports after giving birth and a certain break.

After taking the highest step of the podium in the -52 kg weight category at an international tournament held in Aktau, Kazakhstan, the champion shared her sincere thoughts for the first time about her comeback process, physical condition, and maternal feelings.

«As a mother, I am more graceful»: The champion's confession

Diyora Keldiyorova, reflecting on her mental and physical changes, emphasized that a completely new page of her life has now opened:

The new Diyora: «To be honest, I cannot say that I have fully returned to my sports form from before the Paris Olympics. I was different back then. Now I am a completely different, new Diyora — more graceful as a mother. Despite this, I feel very good», — the athlete said;

Enjoyment matters more than results: «I just want to enjoy judo. I sincerely love judo, I live with it, and how much I enjoy my work is very important to me»;

Maternal duty and love: «The most important thing for my daughter is for me to be by her side, to hold her in my arms. Right now she only needs a loving mother. She doesn't understand what kind of athlete I am yet, in time she will come to realize all of this», — she added.

Clean victories in all matches — a series of pure «ippon»s

Keldiyorova demonstrated her high skill in her very first tournament after the break: