Car caught fire near a hypermarket in Aktau (video)

A fire occurred near one of the hypermarkets in the city of Aktau. A passenger car equipped with gas cylinder equipment caught fire. This was reported by Nur.kz.

The incident took place today, September 11, in the Shygys-2 microdistrict. A report about the burning car was received by the fire and rescue service dispatcher at 15:20.

According to the Department of Emergency Situations, a Volkswagen Jetta passenger car was involved in the fire.

It is noted that the car was equipped with gas cylinder equipment.

6 fire and rescue personnel and 2 pieces of special equipment were involved in extinguishing the fire. No one was injured in the incident.