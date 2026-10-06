16-year-old teenager has been living in a pond for five years

16-year-old Iqbal Sheikh, a resident of the Indian state of West Bengal, said that he has spent most of his time in water for the past five years. The teenager noted that the cause of this condition is an unknown skin disease that bothers him, and the water slightly relieves the pain and burning sensation.

According to reports, Iqbal Sheikh from the Murshidabad region of West Bengal has spent a large part of the last half-decade in a small pond. According to him, the water helps cool his "burning skin" and ease the pain.

The teenager and his family have applied to various hospitals several times. They have also visited traditional healers who introduced themselves as curers. However, specialists have not yet been able to make an accurate diagnosis of Iqbal's condition, and no effective cure for his ailment has been found.

Staying in a pond day and night for five years is a situation difficult for an ordinary person to imagine. But Iqbal and his relatives note that if the teenager stays out of the water for a long time, he feels severe and unbearable pain. For this reason, he says he is forced to spend most of his time in the water.

Iqbal also attributes the cause of this unfortunate situation to supernatural forces. He believes that this could be the influence of "jinns, fairies, or other supernatural beings."

Recently, videos of the 16-year-old teenager standing submerged in water up to his neck spread widely on the internet. The footage sparked heated discussions on social networks, with users expressing various opinions about Iqbal's condition.

In particular, a number of users on the Reddit platform suggested that the symptoms in the teenager resemble a rare disease called erythromelalgia.

Erythromelalgia mainly affects the feet, but can also be observed in other parts of the body. Among the most common symptoms of this condition are a strong burning or scalding sensation in the skin and redness.

At present, the exact cause of erythromelalgia is not fully known. Some experts believe that its origin may be related to genetic factors. However, it has not yet been confirmed that Iqbal has been diagnosed with this exact disease.

It is reported that the unusual fate of the teenager has also caught the attention of Anant Ambani, the heir to the major Ambani business empire in India.

According to information, Anant Ambani arranged for 16-year-old Iqbal to be taken to Mumbai to receive treatment and have his condition diagnosed. The teenager was transported from West Bengal to Mumbai, a distance of over 1,300 miles.

Now Iqbal is expected to be examined by a team of doctors in Mumbai. Specialists will try to make an accurate diagnosis of his unknown condition and, if possible, find an effective treatment method.