Nikita Zhuravel, known for burning a copy of the Quran near a mosque in the Russian city of Volgograd, has been sentenced to a total of 14 years in prison.

Following the incident that occurred in May 2023, Zhuravel was sentenced to 3 years and 6 months in prison by a court in Grozny on February 27, 2024.

Later, on November 25, 2024, the Volgograd Regional Court found him guilty of treason. The court sentenced him to an additional 13 years and 6 months in prison.

According to investigation data, Zhuravel sent videos showing trains carrying Russian military equipment and military aircraft, as well as information about the movement of vehicles related to a military unit, to a representative of the Security Service of Ukraine.

Thus, when combining the previous and new sentences, his total prison term amounted to 14 years.