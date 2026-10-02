Horrific Terrorist Attack Averted in Mecca: Suicide Bomber Detained Near the Kaaba (Video)

·87·World
Horrific Terrorist Attack Averted in Mecca: Suicide Bomber Detained Near the Kaaba (Video)

An unprecedented tragedy and bloody crime have been prevented in Mecca, the holiest site in the Islamic world! Thanks to the prompt and dedicated actions of security personnel, a planned horrific terrorist attack involving a suicide bomber was thwarted on the grounds of the Masjid al-Haram, near the holy Kaaba. The individual, armed with explosives, was apprehended at the crowded southern entrance gate before they could carry out the attack. So, how did the security forces conduct the operation, and how is the investigation currently proceeding?

Swift Operation on the Threshold of the Kaaba

Thanks to the vigilance of Saudi Arabia's law enforcement agencies, the lives of thousands of pilgrims were saved:

  • Scene of the incident: The suicide bomber was identified near the famous King Abdulaziz Gate, located in the southern part of the Masjid al-Haram;

  • Objective and plan: The suspect planned to detonate themselves near the holy Kaaba and cause widespread casualties;

  • Swift apprehension: Security forces promptly noticed the suspicious individual and neutralized them immediately, preventing the explosion from taking place;

  • Official investigation: Large-scale inquiries and investigations into the incident are currently being conducted by the authorized special services of Saudi Arabia.

Security Measures at the Holy Sanctuary

«A plan for a terrorist attack involving a suicide bomber near the Kaaba in Mecca has been thwarted. The suicide bomber was detained by security forces near the southern entrance of the Masjid al-Haram — the King Abdulaziz Gate. Authorized agencies are conducting the necessary investigations regarding the situation».

This successful operation once again demonstrates the high level of readiness of the Saudi security services in protecting holy sites.

Details of the Incident and Official Status

Indicator / Factor

Established Facts

Location of the incident

City of Mecca, Masjid al-Haram (near the holy Kaaba)

Exact spot

Southern entrance — King Abdulaziz Gate

Type of crime

Planned terrorist attack involving a suicide bomber

Result

Terrorist attack neutralized, suspect fully detained

Current stage

Investigations and inquiries are underway by authorized agencies

In your opinion, what forces are actually behind those planning such despicable terrorist attacks in sanctuaries sacred to millions of people around the world? How do you assess the swift action of the security forces?

Leave your comments below and send this breaking news from the holy site to your loved ones via Telegram!

Masjid al-HaramKaabaSaudi ArabiaSuicide Bomber
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Grand Imam of Masjid al-Haram visits UzbekistanGrand Imam of Masjid al-Haram visits Uzbekistan8 July 12:3814-year-old Huma with Down syndrome saves for Umrah after dreaming of the Kaaba and captures everyone’s attention14-year-old Huma with Down syndrome saves for Umrah after dreaming of the Kaaba and captures everyone’s attention15 August 17:32Kaaba Kiswah Renewed: Great Moments in the Holy SanctuaryKaaba Kiswah Renewed: Great Moments in the Holy Sanctuary16 June 13:1347-year 'blacklist' ends: US removes Syria from state sponsor of terrorism list47-year 'blacklist' ends: US removes Syria from state sponsor of terrorism list25 August 09:35Split in the 'Islamic NATO': Pakistan refuses to defend Saudi ArabiaSplit in the 'Islamic NATO': Pakistan refuses to defend Saudi Arabia11 September 00:02Bloody Shootout Between SBU and GUR Officers: The Mysterious Abduction of an RDK CommanderBloody Shootout Between SBU and GUR Officers: The Mysterious Abduction of an RDK Commander3 September 17:51
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

52 Kilograms of Gold Gifted to Bride: Wedding Under Investigation
52 Kilograms of Gold Gifted to Bride: Wedding Under Investigation
4 tons of gold found in Karakalpakstan: most interestingly, 80 percent of the region remains unexplored
4 tons of gold found in Karakalpakstan: most interestingly, 80 percent of the region remains unexplored
Did a giant pet python swallow a child? Reports from Vietnam cause panic
Did a giant pet python swallow a child? Reports from Vietnam cause panic
Earth's rotation has accelerated: the global time system may change
Earth's rotation has accelerated: the global time system may change
Uzbek bride disappears in Turkey with 5 million lira worth of gold
Uzbek bride disappears in Turkey with 5 million lira worth of gold
Two-week-old donkey foal goes missing and is found dead in horrific state the next day
Two-week-old donkey foal goes missing and is found dead in horrific state the next day
Participant Who Sleeps for 90 Minutes in Japan Will Receive $14K
Participant Who Sleeps for 90 Minutes in Japan Will Receive $14K
Father who made medicine at home to save his son
Father who made medicine at home to save his son