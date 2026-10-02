An unprecedented tragedy and bloody crime have been prevented in Mecca, the holiest site in the Islamic world! Thanks to the prompt and dedicated actions of security personnel, a planned horrific terrorist attack involving a suicide bomber was thwarted on the grounds of the Masjid al-Haram, near the holy Kaaba. The individual, armed with explosives, was apprehended at the crowded southern entrance gate before they could carry out the attack. So, how did the security forces conduct the operation, and how is the investigation currently proceeding?

Swift Operation on the Threshold of the Kaaba

Thanks to the vigilance of Saudi Arabia's law enforcement agencies, the lives of thousands of pilgrims were saved:

Scene of the incident: The suicide bomber was identified near the famous King Abdulaziz Gate , located in the southern part of the Masjid al-Haram;

Objective and plan: The suspect planned to detonate themselves near the holy Kaaba and cause widespread casualties;

Swift apprehension: Security forces promptly noticed the suspicious individual and neutralized them immediately, preventing the explosion from taking place;

Official investigation: Large-scale inquiries and investigations into the incident are currently being conducted by the authorized special services of Saudi Arabia.

Security Measures at the Holy Sanctuary

«A plan for a terrorist attack involving a suicide bomber near the Kaaba in Mecca has been thwarted. The suicide bomber was detained by security forces near the southern entrance of the Masjid al-Haram — the King Abdulaziz Gate. Authorized agencies are conducting the necessary investigations regarding the situation».

This successful operation once again demonstrates the high level of readiness of the Saudi security services in protecting holy sites.

Details of the Incident and Official Status

Indicator / Factor Established Facts Location of the incident City of Mecca, Masjid al-Haram (near the holy Kaaba) Exact spot Southern entrance — King Abdulaziz Gate Type of crime Planned terrorist attack involving a suicide bomber Result Terrorist attack neutralized, suspect fully detained Current stage Investigations and inquiries are underway by authorized agencies

In your opinion, what forces are actually behind those planning such despicable terrorist attacks in sanctuaries sacred to millions of people around the world? How do you assess the swift action of the security forces?

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