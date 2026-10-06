Head of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov turns 50

·34·World
Head of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov turns 50

Head of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov celebrated his 50th birthday on October 5. He was born on October 5, 1976, in the village of Zentroy in Chechnya.

Kadyrov's political career accelerated after his father, Akhmat Kadyrov, was killed in a terrorist attack in Grozny in May 2004. That same year, he was appointed Deputy Prime Minister of the Chechen Government. At the end of 2005, he became acting Prime Minister, and in 2006, he assumed the post of Prime Minister.

In February 2007, Vladimir Putin appointed him acting President of Chechnya. In April of that year, Kadyrov officially took office as the head of the republic. At that time, he was 30 years old.

Since then, Kadyrov has continuously ruled Chechnya. It was reported that in the elections held in September, he was re-elected for a fifth term with 99.85 percent of the vote.

Large-scale construction and restoration work was carried out in Grozny and the republic during Kadyrov's tenure. At the same time, his governance style has been severely criticized by international human rights organizations. Human rights groups have repeatedly reported on pressure against journalists, the opposition, and LGBT representatives in Chechnya.

Today, Ramzan Kadyrov is regarded as one of Vladimir Putin's closest allies in the Russian political system. In Chechnya, his rule is considered one of the strongest and most centralized political systems in the region.

Ramzan KadyrovChechnyaVladimir PutinGrozny
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Ramzan Kadyrov Re-Elected as Head of Chechnya with 99.85% of the Vote!Ramzan Kadyrov Re-Elected as Head of Chechnya with 99.85% of the Vote!21 September 16:12Adam Kadyrov awarded 'Hero of Chechnya' title for the second timeAdam Kadyrov awarded 'Hero of Chechnya' title for the second time13 June 12:21“Time to strike”: Kadyrov calls for attacks on NATO“Time to strike”: Kadyrov calls for attacks on NATO18 July 22:09Serbia revokes citizenship granted to Ramzan Qodirov's nephewSerbia revokes citizenship granted to Ramzan Qodirov's nephew29 April 11:05In Brazil, a giant banner caught on a hot air balloon and tore to pieces (video)In Brazil, a giant banner caught on a hot air balloon and tore to pieces (video)Today 00:44In Ghana, people are buried in coffins shaped like fish, airplanes, and even fruitIn Ghana, people are buried in coffins shaped like fish, airplanes, and even fruitToday 00:27
AnnouncementsPartnership
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

52 Kilograms of Gold Gifted to Bride: Wedding Under Investigation
52 Kilograms of Gold Gifted to Bride: Wedding Under Investigation
4 tons of gold found in Karakalpakstan: most interestingly, 80 percent of the region remains unexplored
4 tons of gold found in Karakalpakstan: most interestingly, 80 percent of the region remains unexplored
Did a giant pet python swallow a child? Reports from Vietnam cause panic
Did a giant pet python swallow a child? Reports from Vietnam cause panic
Earth's rotation has accelerated: the global time system may change
Earth's rotation has accelerated: the global time system may change
Uzbek bride disappears in Turkey with 5 million lira worth of gold
Uzbek bride disappears in Turkey with 5 million lira worth of gold
Two-week-old donkey foal goes missing and is found dead in horrific state the next day
Two-week-old donkey foal goes missing and is found dead in horrific state the next day
Participant Who Sleeps for 90 Minutes in Japan Will Receive $14K
Participant Who Sleeps for 90 Minutes in Japan Will Receive $14K
Father who made medicine at home to save his son
Father who made medicine at home to save his son