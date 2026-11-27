A side of TikTok star Khaby Lame that many don't know: he has memorized the Holy Quran
One of the world's most famous TikTok creators, Khaby Lame, has come into the spotlight not only for his unique videos but also for his religious education. Learning the Quran plays an important role in the life of the 26-year-old Senegalese-Italian blogger.
Khaby Lame was born on March 9, 2000, in Dakar, Senegal. When he was one year old, he moved to Italy with his family and grew up in Chivasso, near Turin.
At the age of 14, his parents sent him to a Quran school in Senegal, where he received his religious education. Some sources note that Khaby Lame is a Hafiz who has fully memorized the Holy Quran.
He began posting videos on TikTok in 2020 after losing his factory job due to the pandemic. His videos, which offer wordless, simple, and humorous reactions to complex life situations, quickly gained the attention of millions of viewers.
Today, Khaby Lame is one of the most-followed TikTok creators in the world. His life path shows that behind internet fame, a person's personal values and faith play an important role.
Next story
No ads with a subscription
Zamin Premium — 4 900 UZS a month
Comments0
…