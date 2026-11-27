One of the world's most famous TikTok creators, Khaby Lame, has come into the spotlight not only for his unique videos but also for his religious education. Learning the Quran plays an important role in the life of the 26-year-old Senegalese-Italian blogger.

Khaby Lame was born on March 9, 2000, in Dakar, Senegal. When he was one year old, he moved to Italy with his family and grew up in Chivasso, near Turin.