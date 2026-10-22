Nordsjælland — CSKA Sofia: alineaciones y directo
El encuentro de la Conference League entre Nordsjælland y CSKA Sofia comenzará el 22 de octubre a las 21:45 (hora de Taskent).
Una vez iniciado el partido, los eventos se actualizarán en el directo.
Alineación inicial del Nordsjælland: 13. Hansen A., 15. Akua S., 25. Nelsson V., 4. Markmann N., 23. Norheim R., 18. Janssen J. (capitán), 8. Røykjær N., 5. Lahteenmäki J., 29. Bertelsen V., 11. Lind A., 14. Adel I.
Suplentes del Nordsjælland: 10. Amoako P., 2. Ankersen P., 6. Brink M., 16. Busk J., 22. Eriksson K., 21. Heide M., 40. Rasmussen H., 35. Rutkjær V., 37. Sadio L., 3. Salkvist T., 9. Solbakken O., 28. Walker M.
Entrenador del Nordsjælland: Olsen J.
Alineación inicial del CSKA Sofia: 21. Lapukhov F., 4. Almeida D., 6. Jordao B. (capitán), 32. Rodrigues F., 2. Pastor, 7. Ebong M., 30. Panayotov P., 8. Sensi S., 17. Martino A., 9. Godoy L., 28. Pittas I.
Suplentes del CSKA Sofia: 99. Eto'o J., 25. Evtimov D., 67. Itu S., 14. Ivanov T., 34. Kaimakanov V., 31. Nikolov D., 94. Sole I., 91. Tunchev A., 19. Yordanov A.
Entrenador del CSKA Sofia: Gisdol M.
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