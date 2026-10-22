Nordsjælland — CSKA Sofia: alineaciones y directo

·27·Deportes
Nordsjælland — CSKA Sofia: alineaciones y directo

El encuentro de la Conference League entre Nordsjælland y CSKA Sofia comenzará el 22 de octubre a las 21:45 (hora de Taskent).

Una vez iniciado el partido, los eventos se actualizarán en el directo.

Alineación inicial del Nordsjælland: 13. Hansen A., 15. Akua S., 25. Nelsson V., 4. Markmann N., 23. Norheim R., 18. Janssen J. (capitán), 8. Røykjær N., 5. Lahteenmäki J., 29. Bertelsen V., 11. Lind A., 14. Adel I.

Suplentes del Nordsjælland: 10. Amoako P., 2. Ankersen P., 6. Brink M., 16. Busk J., 22. Eriksson K., 21. Heide M., 40. Rasmussen H., 35. Rutkjær V., 37. Sadio L., 3. Salkvist T., 9. Solbakken O., 28. Walker M.

Entrenador del Nordsjælland: Olsen J.

Alineación inicial del CSKA Sofia: 21. Lapukhov F., 4. Almeida D., 6. Jordao B. (capitán), 32. Rodrigues F., 2. Pastor, 7. Ebong M., 30. Panayotov P., 8. Sensi S., 17. Martino A., 9. Godoy L., 28. Pittas I.

Suplentes del CSKA Sofia: 99. Eto'o J., 25. Evtimov D., 67. Itu S., 14. Ivanov T., 34. Kaimakanov V., 31. Nikolov D., 94. Sole I., 91. Tunchev A., 19. Yordanov A.

Entrenador del CSKA Sofia: Gisdol M.

En directo0-1 EN VIVO
29
Nordsjaelland - CSKA Sofía. Resultado: 0-1. Juego peligroso de Victor Nelsson (Nordsjaelland). Robert Jones pita falta.
26
Ibrahim Adel (Nordsjælland) intentó rematar el centro, saltando alto para conectar un cabezazo hacia el lado izquierdo de la portería. Fiódor Lapújov demostró grandes reflejos para evitar que el balón entrara y realizó una parada brillante.
25
El Nordsjælland muestra un gran juego en equipo, controlando el balón con muchos pases cortos. Si quieren encontrar un hueco en la defensa y marcar, la paciencia es clave.
20🟨
Dineysh Almedia (CSKA Sofia) no debe sorprenderse por la tarjeta amarilla, el árbitro calmó bien la situación.
17
El CSKA Sofía no pudo aprovechar el saque de esquina, ya que los defensas rivales estuvieron atentos y despejaron el peligro.
16
Angelo Martino (CSKA Sofia) apunta y dispara desde lejos, pero Andreas Hansen estaba preparado.
11
¡Mala suerte! Ioannis Pittas (CSKA Sofia) saca un gran disparo desde la frontal, el portero estaba en apuros, pero el balón se marchó por encima del travesaño.
80-1
¡Gol! Un error terrible termina en gol. El defensa pierde el balón, lo que le permite a Leandro Godoy (CSKA Sofia) apoderarse de él y mandarlo al fondo de la red, 0-1.
6
Runar Norheim (Nordsjælland) manda un gran centro, pero los defensas despejan el peligro.
3
¡TRAVESAÑO! Stefano Sensi (CSKA Sofia) saca un potente disparo desde fuera del área y el balón se estrella en el larguero. ¡Qué remate!
1
¡El partido de hoy acaba de empezar, disfruten del juego!
21:46
Los jugadores están en el campo y el CSKA Sofía saca de centro.
21:45
El partido de hoy será dirigido por Robert Jones.
21:45
Puedes consultar los detalles de este partido y las alineaciones iniciales de ambos equipos.
21:45
Hola a todos los aficionados al fútbol, estamos aquí para ofrecerles la narración en vivo de este partido y cubrir todos los momentos más interesantes e importantes. Nos aseguraremos de que no se pierdan nada, simplemente siéntense y disfruten.
NordsjællandCSKA SofiaConference LeagueFútbolDirecto
Compartir:
Canal de TelegramSeguir en Google
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comentarios 0

Noticias relacionadas

Hearts - Nordsjælland: alineaciones y directoHearts - Nordsjælland: alineaciones y directo15 octubre 22:50CSKA Sofía — Mónaco: alineaciones y directoCSKA Sofía — Mónaco: alineaciones y directo15 octubre 20:33Trabzonspor - Hearts: alineaciones y directoTrabzonspor - Hearts: alineaciones y directoHoy 21:19Pafos - Riga FC: alineaciones y directoPafos - Riga FC: alineaciones y directoHoy 21:16Kauno Žalgiris — Brann: alineaciones y directoKauno Žalgiris — Brann: alineaciones y directoHoy 21:10Jablonec – Brighton: alineaciones y directoJablonec – Brighton: alineaciones y directoHoy 21:07
AnunciosColaboración
Playmatch: simplifica considerablemente el trabajo de los dueños de canchas
Playmatch: simplifica considerablemente el trabajo de los dueños de canchas
Playmatch: todos los servicios necesarios para jugar al fútbol en una sola aplicación
Playmatch: todos los servicios necesarios para jugar al fútbol en una sola aplicación

Más leídas Deportes noticias

Nakamura reacciona al premio de 200 000 dólares otorgado a los ajedrecistas uzbekos
Nakamura reacciona al premio de 200 000 dólares otorgado a los ajedrecistas uzbekos
«Habrá boda»: El abuelo de Sindorov habla sobre Assaubayeva
«Habrá boda»: El abuelo de Sindorov habla sobre Assaubayeva
La madre de Cristiano Ronaldo reacciona por primera vez a la salida de su hijo de la selección nacional
La madre de Cristiano Ronaldo reacciona por primera vez a la salida de su hijo de la selección nacional
¿Por qué los comentaristas occidentales no digieren el estilo de Bakhodir Jalolov?
¿Por qué los comentaristas occidentales no digieren el estilo de Bakhodir Jalolov?
Erling Haaland ha decidido dejar el Manchester City: revelado su nuevo destino
Erling Haaland ha decidido dejar el Manchester City: revelado su nuevo destino
Se anuncian los jugadores más flojos del partido Manchester City — PSG
Se anuncian los jugadores más flojos del partido Manchester City — PSG
« Jugar sin parar contra Uzbekistán daña nuestra reputación » — El entrenador de Persépolis
« Jugar sin parar contra Uzbekistán daña nuestra reputación » — El entrenador de Persépolis
Manchester City reacciona oficialmente a la victoria de Uzbekistán sobre Irán
Manchester City reacciona oficialmente a la victoria de Uzbekistán sobre Irán