Young star of the Spain national team and FC Barcelona, Lamine Yamal, put on another show at the 2026 World Cup. In the round of 16 match against Portugal, the 18-year-old winger not only contributed to his team's victory but also forced opposing defender Nuno Mendes to leave the pitch due to his dribbling skills. This is reported by Goal.com .

Manchester United legend Nemanja Vidic did not hide his admiration for the young talent's performance. In his opinion, the technique and movements Lamine Yamal displays on the pitch remind everyone of only one person — the legendary Lionel Messi. Vidic dubbed the young player a “mini-Messi,” emphasizing that he is a unique phenomenon in modern football.

Nuno Mendes' injury and Yamal's pressure

During the match, the duel between Lamine Yamal and PSG defender Nuno Mendes became the central narrative. According to Goal.com, Yamal's relentless dribbling and unpredictable changes of direction physically exhausted the Portuguese defender. As a result, in the 56th minute, Mendes was forced to leave the pitch after suffering an injury following another sharp move.

Nemanja Vidic spoke specifically about this situation in an interview with A Bola. “This boy is simply incredible and special. I call him a ‘mini-Messi’. He forced Mendes to run along the flank several times, and in the end, the defender could not withstand this pressure and got injured. Lamine doesn't just run in a straight line; he does something incredible with the ball every time,” said the former defender.

Nelson Semedo, who replaced Mendes, could not dampen the intensity of Spain's attacks either. The Spanish national team maintained full control of the game and secured a spot in the quarter-finals. Notably, the Spaniards have kept a clean sheet in their sixth consecutive game in this tournament.

Successor to La Masia traditions

The fact that Lamine Yamal is a product of Barcelona's academy, La Masia, provides even more grounds for his comparison to Lionel Messi. According to Vidic, modern players rely more on physical and predictable athletic metrics, while Yamal is becoming a real “nightmare” for defenders with his non-standard decisions.

After this victory, the Spain national team is considered one of the main contenders for the World Cup title. Lamine Yamal is the top candidate to be the tournament's best young player. Every move he makes on the pitch continues to amaze not only fans but also experienced experts like Vidic.

Football fans in Uzbekistan are also showing great interest in this young talent, as his style of play and freedom on the pitch recall the golden era of “Barça”. Considering Lamine Yamal is only 18 years old, his future achievements are still ahead.