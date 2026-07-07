Vivo X500 Pro Max: Flagship with 7000 mAh battery and 200 MP camera

·37·Technology
Vivo X500 Pro Max: Flagship with 7000 mAh battery and 200 MP camera

Vivo, one of the Chinese technology giants, is preparing to revolutionize the smartphone market. The company's next-generation flagship, the Vivo X500 Pro Max, has been certified by Indonesia's TKDN regulator. This indicates that the global launch of the device is imminent. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

Registered under the model number V2610, this smartphone previously appeared in the GSMA IMEI database. According to ixbt.com, the new device is expected to pose serious competition to the flagships of not only Apple and Samsung, but other leading brands as well, thanks to its technical specifications.

A new level of display and performance

The Vivo X500 Pro Max model will be equipped with a 6.85-inch flat OLED display. This screen features 2K resolution and a 144 Hz refresh rate, ensuring ultra-smooth visuals and high clarity. These specifications are undoubtedly perfect for mobile gaming enthusiasts and consumers of high-quality content.

As for the internal power, it will be based on MediaTek's latest Dimensity 9600 chipset, which has not yet been officially unveiled. This new platform is expected to be significantly superior to its predecessors in terms of energy efficiency and computing power.

Camera and unparalleled energy reserve

One of the smartphone's strongest aspects is its camera system. The main block will consist of three modules: 50-megapixel main sensor (with LOFIC technology), 200-megapixel periscope telephoto lens, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. This combination allows for professional-level photos even in the most challenging lighting conditions.

Additionally, the Vivo X500 Pro Max may set a record for battery capacity. According to reports, the device will be equipped with a battery of at least 7000 mAh. At a time when 5000 mAh has become the standard for modern flagships, this capacity offered by Vivo will significantly extend the smartphone's autonomous operating time.

The official presentation of the Vivo X500 series smartphones is expected to take place in China this September. Following that, it is highly likely that the device will be released in other regions, including Central Asian markets, in stages.

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