X platform launches new video editing tools for creative creators

·32·Technology
X platform launches new video editing tools for creative creators

The social network X (formerly Twitter), owned by Elon Musk, has introduced new video editing and recording features to increase the volume of original content on the platform. This update aims to help creators produce unique, high-quality material instead of simply reposting videos from other users. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports.

The new video editor includes a number of long-awaited features. According to X product lead Nikitia Bier, users can now add captions in multiple languages to videos and customize their appearance. A "Green Screen" feature has also been added to the app.

With this tool, creators can film new videos using photos from their device storage or other posts on X as a background. Nikitia Bier emphasized that one of the platform's top priorities is to support and incentivize creative creators. Many more features are expected to be added to the video editor in the coming weeks.

Combating plagiarism and stolen content

X management is concerned that many popular accounts on the platform are still reposting stolen or old viral material from years ago. According to Nikitia Bier, the new features will help increase the amount of exclusive content on X that is not available on other platforms. This, in turn, will ensure users spend more time on the network.

However, experts believe that editing tools alone may not be enough to attract creators. Competitors like TikTok, Meta, and YouTube already have established ecosystems and monetization systems that provide stable income for creators. X does not yet offer the level of robust legal tools for protecting work that Meta or YouTube provide.

For example, Reels creators on Meta can block their stolen videos or redirect the revenue generated from those videos to themselves. X does not yet have such an automated system. Nevertheless, the new video editing tools are already available to iOS users and are expected to revitalize the creative environment on the platform.

  • Adding subtitles in multiple languages;
  • Customizing subtitle design;
  • Changing backgrounds using Green Screen;
  • Using X posts as video backgrounds.
It is worth noting that X has recently been paying special attention to video content. This strategy is part of an effort to transform the social network from a place for exchanging text messages into a full-fledged media platform.

XElon MuskSocial MediaVideo EditorTechnology
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