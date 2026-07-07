New Move in the Venture Market: Chemistry Ventures Raises $500 Million for Its Second Fund

·32·Technology
New Move in the Venture Market: Chemistry Ventures Raises $500 Million for Its Second Fund

Chemistry Ventures, a firm with a unique reputation in the world of venture capital, has begun raising $500 million for its second investment fund. According to documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), this new fund aims to significantly expand the scope of support for technology startups. This is reported by Techcrunch.com .

Chemistry Ventures was founded two years ago by former partners of industry giants such as Bessemer, Index Ventures, and Andreessen Horowitz (a16z). Experienced professionals like Mark Goldberg, Ethan Kurzweil, and Kristina Shen joined forces, deciding to combine their years of experience at large venture firms with a smaller, more agile structure.

Investment Focus and Goals

The company primarily invests in early-stage startups in the fields of developer tools, fintech, and infrastructure. Chemistry Ventures began its initial operations with a $350 million fund. The launch of the new $500 million fund indicates high investor confidence in this team.

Currently, the firm's investment portfolio includes promising projects such as Granola, Decagon, Persona, Serval, and Nova Intelligence. These startups are working on modern technologies like AI and digital security, which shows that the Chemistry Ventures strategy aligns with today's market demands.

Market Demand and Expectations

According to The Wall Street Journal, interest in the new fund has been higher than expected, and it has already become "oversubscribed." This means the fundraising process is likely to conclude successfully in the coming days. Although representatives of Chemistry Ventures are currently refraining from official comments, SEC documents confirm that the process is in full swing.

For tech entrepreneurs and representatives of the startup ecosystem in Uzbekistan, the activities of such large funds are of significant importance. Globally, investments directed toward infrastructure and fintech indirectly influence trends in regional markets and the adoption of new technologies. Funds managed by experienced teams like Chemistry Ventures typically serve as indicators that define the future direction of the market.

Chemistry VenturesVenture CapitalStartupFintechInvestment
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