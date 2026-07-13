Ibrahima Konate responds to Lamine Yamal's comments: "We are not afraid of anyone"

The atmosphere is heating up ahead of the World Cup semi-final clash between Spain and France. French defender Ibrahima Konate has responded sharply to statements made by opposing star Lamine Yamal, who claimed that "France should be afraid of us." This confrontation carries significant weight, not just for a spot in the final, but as a high-stakes rivalry between two football giants. This is reported by Goal.com.

The experienced defender, who recently moved from Liverpool to Real Madrid, spoke about his team's mindset during a press conference in Boston. According to him, "Les Bleus" prefer to focus on their own game rather than external noise. Ibrahima Konate emphasized that there is no fear within the squad and that they will not fall for the opponent's psychological games.

"We won't fall into the trap"

"Is France afraid of Spain? No. To be honest, we don't pay the slightest attention to what is said before the match. We have no reason to fear anyone. The most important thing is to maintain the humility with which we started the tournament and not fall into such traps," Ibrahima Konate stated. He considers Lamine Yamal's comments to be merely a personal opinion.

While acknowledging the strength of the Spanish national team, the defender noted that the main threat does not come from a single player. In his view, Spain is not just Lamine Yamal, but a cohesive and powerful unit. Therefore, Didier Deschamps' players are working on a strategy against the entire team rather than just one winger.

Past defeats and new opportunities

Spain has held the upper hand over France in recent years. Notably, "La Roja" also emerged victorious in the Euro 2024 semi-final. Analyzing the reasons for that defeat, Ibrahima Konate admitted that there was a lack of understanding in the defensive line at the time. He noted that it was the first time that specific lineup had played together, which negatively impacted the result.

The World Cup semi-final will take place in Arlington, Texas. Many experts consider this match a "final before the final." For Ibrahima Konate and his teammates, this game is an opportunity to seek revenge for their European Championship disappointment. According to Goal.com, the French squad has no serious injury concerns and is in fighting form.

In conclusion, Ibrahima Konate added that the match will be decided on the pitch and all questions will be answered there. According to him, the French are confident in their abilities and will give their all to reclaim the world crown.