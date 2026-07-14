Sensation in the US market: record-cheap electric car goes on sale

On July 7, Fiat, part of the Stellantis concern, officially launched its most compact and affordable electric car, the Topolino model, in the US market. This tiny vehicle has caused a major stir in the American auto market due to its price and dimensions.

Zamin.uz introduces the details of this unexpected news and the unique features of the electric car.

How much does it cost and what versions are available?

The base price of the new Fiat Topolino starts at $13,995. Including the mandatory delivery fee ($990), the actual starting price of the car (excluding taxes and registration costs) is approximately $14,985. This makes it one of the cheapest new electric cars in the US today.

Two main versions of this model are offered to buyers:

Standard version — a traditional variant with a fully enclosed body. Dolce Vita version — an open-body variant with convertible elements for more enjoyment during trips.

Interesting fact: Both configurations are sold at the same price, which allows buyers to choose their preferred design without extra charges.

Not a car, but a "quadricycle": Technical specifications

It is worth noting that the Topolino is not a full-fledged car in the classical sense. It is officially classified as a Low-Speed Vehicle (quadricycle). Its main technical specifications are presented in the table below:

Indicator Technical data and capabilities Range on a single charge Approximately 74 km Maximum speed Limited to 40 km/h Length Just over 2.5 meters Weight Approximately 487 kg Charging method Charges from a standard household (home) outlet Cabin capacity 2 seats and a minimalist interior

Who is it for and what are its drawbacks?

The new Topolino is a modern and eco-friendly interpretation of the legendary 1936 classic model. The manufacturers present this vehicle as a very convenient solution for people who do not need large cars and commute short distances.

This vehicle is well-suited for movement in the following areas:

In city traffic and for short daily commutes;

Within closed areas, large enterprises, and university campuses;

In zones with speed limits and intended for calm traffic.

However, there are also critical opinions. Many experts believe that due to the electric car's low range and very low speed, it cannot be used on major highways or for long-distance intercity travel. This makes it a product suitable only for specific niche needs rather than for the general public.

Nevertheless, at a time when the prices of electric cars are rising every day, this "populist" and affordable step by Fiat has sparked great interest in the US market and is expected to find its fans in the short term.