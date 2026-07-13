Over 399,000 warnings: which traffic rules were broken most often?

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Over 399,000 warnings: which traffic rules were broken most often?

In Uzbekistan, new figures regarding traffic violations have been released. In the period from February 4 to July 10, nearly 400,000 citizens received administrative warnings, and 671 drivers accumulated more than 12 penalty points.

399,269 citizens received warnings

According to the Road Safety Service, between February 4 and July 10, 2026, administrative warning measures were applied to 399,269 citizens for traffic violations.

This figure indicates that traffic violations remain a serious problem on the roads. Worst of all, many cases stem not from simple carelessness, but from negligence that has become a daily habit.

Which violations were recorded most frequently?

According to the data, several types of violations were most common during the reporting period.

Type of violation

Why is it dangerous?

Not wearing a seatbelt

Increases the risk of serious injury in a traffic accident

Using a phone while driving

Distracts the driver from the road

Watching videos while driving

Even a few seconds of distraction can lead to disaster

Speeding

Increases braking distance

Violating stopping and parking rules

Increases traffic congestion and the risk of accidents

Failure to comply with traffic regulations

Poses a danger to all road users

Using a phone while driving and watching videos while in motion are particularly dangerous. At such moments, the driver is watching the screen, not the road. And the road does not have a “pause” button.

Pedestrians are also among the violators

The Road Safety Service report notes that rules are also frequently broken by pedestrians.

In particular, crossing the roadway in unauthorized areas is among the most common violations.

The problem here is not just with drivers. Road safety is a two-way responsibility: if neither the driver nor the pedestrian follows the rules, the risk increases several times over.

671 drivers exceeded 12 points

It is reported that to date, 671 drivers have accumulated more than 12 penalty points.

In accordance with current legislation, in such cases, liability measures are applied to them in the prescribed manner.

The penalty point system serves to monitor drivers not just for a single violation, but for repeated dangerous behavior. In other words, making a mistake once is one thing, but making a violation a habit is another.

Road Safety Service issues a warning

The Road Safety Service has called on drivers and pedestrians to strictly follow traffic rules.

It is emphasized that compliance with the rules is essential for preventing traffic accidents and ensuring the safety of all road users.

Danger on the road starts with a simple rule

More than 399,000 warnings is not just a statistic. It is a signal about the dangerous habits emerging on the roads every day.

Wearing a seatbelt, putting the phone away, not speeding, or crossing the road in designated areas may seem like simple actions. But it is precisely these simple rules that often save human lives.

In your opinion, should fines be increased to improve discipline on the roads, or are educational efforts more effective?

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Shuhrat Razzakov
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