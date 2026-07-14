The global race in the field of Artificial Intelligence (AI) is bringing not only technological breakthroughs but also immense financial success. Liang Wenfeng, founder of DeepSeek, has become the world's richest entrepreneur specializing in the development of AI models. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, his net worth has more than doubled in a short period, reaching $36 billion. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

Liang Wenfeng's capital grew by $16.7 billion within a few months. With this result, he surpassed industry giants such as Anthropic co-founder Dario Amodei and OpenAI co-founder Greg Brockman. In compiling this ranking, Bloomberg considered only companies whose primary activity is directly related to the creation of AI models. Therefore, owners of diversified tech giants like Alibaba and Tencent, or corporations like semiconductor manufacturer NVIDIA, were not included in this list.

The majority of the entrepreneur's capital consists of his stake in DeepSeek. The company's market value surged following an investment round in June of this year. The $7.4 billion injected by investors allowed DeepSeek to be valued at $50 billion. For comparison, in the spring of this year, the company's valuation was five times lower.

Investments and market share

Although Liang Wenfeng's stake in the company decreased slightly to approximately 78% during the fundraising process, the rapid growth of DeepSeek's valuation pushed his personal wealth to a record level. This situation demonstrates how much China's position in the AI market is strengthening.

DeepSeek caused a stir in the global market by introducing its efficient and affordable models. In competition with Western companies like OpenAI and Google, DeepSeek stands out with its resource-saving algorithms. This has further increased investor interest in the company.

DeepSeek models are also attracting interest from users and developers in Uzbekistan due to their openness and efficiency. On a global scale, such massive capitalization indicates the beginning of a new "golden age" in the AI sector. Liang Wenfeng's success confirms that not only the US but also the Asian region is vying for leadership in this field.