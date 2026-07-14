Erling Haaland's new pet has captured the attention of many online
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Erling Haaland surprised his fans with another unusual move following his trip to the USA. The Norwegian striker showed that he brought home a taxidermied raccoon.
The souvenir is not ordinary: the raccoon is crafted holding a drink in its hand. Haaland jokingly introduced it on social media as his "new pet."
This post quickly grabbed everyone's attention. Users discussed the footballer's choice of such a strange item in the comments.
Such jokes from Haaland are nothing new to fans. He often draws attention for his relaxed demeanor off the pitch and his unexpected posts.
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