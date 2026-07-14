Erling Haaland's new pet has captured the attention of many online

Erling Haaland surprised his fans with another unusual move following his trip to the USA. The Norwegian striker showed that he brought home a taxidermied raccoon.

The souvenir is not ordinary: the raccoon is crafted holding a drink in its hand. Haaland jokingly introduced it on social media as his "new pet."

This post quickly grabbed everyone's attention. Users discussed the footballer's choice of such a strange item in the comments.

Such jokes from Haaland are nothing new to fans. He often draws attention for his relaxed demeanor off the pitch and his unexpected posts.