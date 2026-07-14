13 Finals, 13 Hopes: Our Girls Step into the Ring for Gold Medals in Jakarta

·60·Sport
13 Finals, 13 Hopes: Our Girls Step into the Ring for Gold Medals in Jakarta

The U19 and U23 Asian Boxing Championships in Jakarta, Indonesia, have reached the decisive stage. On July 15, 13 Uzbek female boxers will step into the ring for the continental title.

Grand Final Day in Jakarta

According to the Uzbekistan Boxing Federation, the final bouts for girls in both age categories will take place tomorrow.

The final matches start at 11:00 Tashkent time. The timing of the bouts may shift depending on award ceremonies and changes in the competition program.

This day will be a major test for Uzbek boxing. Because 13 finals in one day is not just a number, but 13 opportunities for gold medals.

U19: Six of our boxers in the final

In the U19 age category, 6 female boxers will defend the honor of Uzbekistan. Among them are bouts against representatives of India, Chinese Taipei, and Kazakhstan.

Weight

Bout

Time

-51 kg

Nazokat Mardonova — Chandrika Pujari, India

11:15

-54 kg

Sabrina Chakomanova — Joyshreye Devi, India

11:30

-60 kg

Sevara Mamatova — Chahat, India

12:00

-65 kg

Rushanabonu Isoyeva — Yu-Tong Vong, Chinese Taipei

12:15

-70 kg

Maftuna Yangiyeva — Kamila Ospanova, Kazakhstan

12:30

-75 kg

Samira Turg‘unova — Anshika, India

12:45

The most interesting aspect of this category is that the majority of opponents are from India and Kazakhstan. This promises a real clash of Asian boxing schools in the finals.

U23: Seven finals and a great opportunity

In the U23 age category, 7 Uzbek female boxers will fight for the gold medal.

At this stage, representatives of Kazakhstan and India appear as the main rivals. Especially the bouts in the heavier weight classes attract special attention.

Weight

Bout

Time

-51 kg

Gulsevar Ganiyeva — Anita Adisheva, Kazakhstan

13:45

-57 kg

Xumorabonu Mamajonova — Uljan Sarsenbek, Kazakhstan

14:15

-60 kg

Mushtariybonu Ibrohimjonova — Nikita Chand, India

14:30

-65 kg

Sevinch Xurramova — Kajal, India

14:45

-70 kg

Rayhona Qurbonboyeva — Aziza Issina, Kazakhstan

15:00

-80 kg

Ruxshona Parpiyeva — Kuralay Yeginbaikizi, Kazakhstan

15:30

+80 kg

Sobiraxon Shaxobiddinova — Priyanka, India

15:45

Here, every fight affects not only personal victory but also the overall team standing.

Uzbekistan leads in the number of finalists

At the Jakarta championship, 27 members of the Uzbekistan U19 and U23 national teams have reached the finals. Uzbekistan is leading in this indicator at the competition.

According to UzA, in terms of the number of final spots, Uzbekistanis followed by Kazakhstan in second place with 22 finalists. India has 18 finalists.

These figures show how strongly the reserve of the young generation is being formed in Uzbek boxing.

Who are the main rivals?

In tomorrow's girls' finals, Uzbek boxers will mainly face representatives of India and Kazakhstan.

These two countries always have a strong school of Asian boxing. Therefore, there will be no easy fights in the finals.

Opponent Country

Number of final bouts

India

7

Kazakhstan

5

Chinese Taipei

1

So, the main scenario for tomorrow is clear: Uzbek girls will fight for gold against the strongest boxing schools in Asia.

History can be made in one day

13 female boxers reaching the final is already a great result. But in sports, a final is a different world. Here, it is not the advantage in the semi-finals, ratings, or previous victories that decide, but the preparation, willpower, and composure in those 3 rounds.

The Uzbek boxing school has become known for high results on the international stage in recent years. Now our young girls have the opportunity to continue this tradition in the Jakarta ring.

All eyes are on the ring

Starting from 11:00 Tashkent time on July 15, the attention of Uzbek fans will be focused on Jakarta. 13 of our girls will step into the ring for the continental title.

In these fights, every punch, every defense, and every round will affect the color of the medal.

Now the main question is: can the Uzbek female boxers turn the Jakarta finals into a historic gold day?

JakartaUzbekistanIndiaKazakhstan
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