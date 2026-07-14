A First: Court Recognizes Goldfish as Sentient Beings with Rights

A historic decision regarding animal rights has been made in Argentina. For the first time, a court in the country has recognized two goldfish named Fede and Magi as sentient beings with rights. This ruling is sparking major discussions not only in Argentina but also internationally.

It was revealed that the goldfish were kept in a very cramped and uncomfortable aquarium in the window of a sushi restaurant in Buenos Aires. The public drew attention to the fact that this location, where sunlight shone directly, was completely unsuitable for the animals.

Following this, the animal rights organization Jaulas Vacías filed a lawsuit. The claim stated that the conditions in which the fish were kept violated the requirements of the country's law prohibiting animal cruelty.

The court reviewed the case and ordered the immediate relocation of Fede and Magi to a safe environment. At the same time, it recognized them not merely as property, but as living creatures capable of feeling.

After the decision, the two fish were moved from a small 40-liter tank to a spacious 2500-liter aquarium. They are now being cared for in special conditions and living in an appropriate environment.

Experts note that keeping fish in an aquarium is not illegal in itself. However, keeping them in cramped spaces without sufficient food and a comfortable environment can be considered animal cruelty.

Ecologists believe that this decision could become an important precedent for future judicial practice in the field of animal rights. It is also likely to provide an impetus for reconsidering attitudes toward animals.