Chevrolet Silverado EV: Why is the perfect electric pickup not selling as expected?

·52·Technology
Chevrolet Silverado EV: Why is the perfect electric pickup not selling as expected?

It has been a while since the American automotive giant Chevrolet introduced the fully electric version of one of its most popular models, the Silverado pickup. Although the Silverado EV impressed industry experts with its technical specifications, range, and innovative solutions, actual sales figures remain well below expectations. According to Ixbt.com, General Motors sold only about 14,000 such vehicles in the US and Canada last year, which is ten times less than the sales of traditional fuel-powered models. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

The Silverado EV allows the driver to feel as if they are driving a passenger car. Its interior is spacious, and the noise insulation is at a high level. The vehicle can travel over 400 miles (approximately 640 km) on a single charge. This figure should have satisfied even the most demanding drivers. It also has the capacity to power an entire household in emergency situations.

Design and control features

In terms of appearance, the Silverado EV is reminiscent of the past Chevy Avalanche model. It features four doors, a short bed, and special design elements connecting the cabin to the bed. Although the vehicle is nearly 6 meters long, it maneuvers quite agilely in tight spaces and parking lots due to rear-wheel steering. The interior panel features a modern multimedia screen running on the Google system, which operates as fast and precisely as an iPhone.

Chevrolet engineers have also retained physical controls for drivers tired of touch buttons. The presence of dedicated rotary knobs for volume and climate control adds convenience. However, General Motors' decision to abandon the Apple CarPlay system in its new electric vehicles is being criticized by many users. Instead, the company is actively promoting its proprietary Super Cruise system.

Super Cruise system and safety issues

Super Cruise is a Level 2 autonomous driving system that allows the driver to take their hands off the wheel on highways. The system uses Google Maps data to select routes and indicates where the autopilot can be used most effectively. However, practical tests show that the system is not always perfect. For example, it may be slightly sluggish in detecting cars that suddenly cut in from the side or trailers with dirty lights.

Why didn't such a technological marvel become a hit with customers lining up to buy it? There could be several reasons for this:

  • Conservative views of traditional pickup enthusiasts and a lack of full trust in electric power;
  • The vehicle's design not appealing to everyone;
  • The complexity of pricing and the competitive environment;
  • Concerns regarding infrastructure.
In conclusion, the Chevrolet Silverado EV is a technically perfect model that is struggling to find its market. For developing markets like Uzbekistan, such large electric vehicles may still seem exotic, but the global trend is moving toward electric transport regardless.

ChevroletSilverado EVElectric VehicleGeneral MotorsTechnology
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