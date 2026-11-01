Good news for drivers: No fines for crossing lines at intersections and turns

An important change aimed at reducing traffic congestion and facilitating movement for drivers on Uzbekistan's roads has come into effect. Starting November 1, fines will no longer be imposed in the road safety system for crossing single and double solid lines on certain road sections.

This regulation allows drivers to avoid uncomfortable situations when entering intersections and making U-turns, and prevents them from being unfairly fined for unintentional lane changes.

At what distances will there be no fines?

The new relief applies to two specifically defined categories of road sections:

Before intersections — up to 50 meters: Fines will not be issued for crossing or changing lanes across single or double solid (1.1 and 1.3) road lines within a 50-meter distance before entering an intersection;

At U-turn points — up to 20 meters: Crossing the line within a 20-meter distance before specially designated U-turn points will not be recorded as a traffic violation.

Fines remain in effect on other road sections

Road users should remember that this new rule applies only to the specific distances mentioned above: