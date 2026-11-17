In which cities of the world does daily life cause more stress, and where do people lead relatively peaceful lives? The company "Remitly" studied 170 cities and compiled a ranking of the most stressful and most peaceful cities.

During the study, five important aspects affecting daily life in cities were evaluated. These are traffic congestion, cost of living, quality of healthcare, crime rate, and air pollution. Each city was rated on a 10-point scale. The higher the score, the more stressful the living conditions in the city were considered to be.

Most stressful cities

New York, USA, took the top spot in the ranking. It was named the most stressful city in the world, scoring 7.56 points. The second place was taken by the Irish capital, Dublin, with 7.55 points. Mexico City rounded out the top three.

Manila, London, Milan, Turin, Athens, and Kolkata were also among the cities with high stress levels.

The study noted traffic congestion in Dublin as a particular problem. For example, it takes an average of 32 minutes to travel 10 kilometers by car in the city. For comparison, the average for all cities studied was 21 minutes.

Most peaceful cities

At the opposite end of the ranking is the Dutch city of Eindhoven. It was recognized as the most peaceful city in the world with 2.34 points. The following places were taken by the Dutch city of Utrecht and the Australian capital, Canberra.

A total of four Dutch cities — Eindhoven, Utrecht, Groningen, and Rotterdam — are in the top ten most peaceful cities. Trondheim and Bergen in Norway, as well as Canberra and Brisbane in Australia, were also included in this list.