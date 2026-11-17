An unusual incident in China's Sichuan province has left road users stunned. A massive boulder fell from a mountainside onto a car that was stationary in traffic. Despite this, the people inside the vehicle escaped without serious injuries.

The incident occurred on November 14. It is reported that while a Peugeot 308 sedan was stopped on the road due to traffic, a large boulder detached from the mountain and struck the rear of the vehicle. The powerful impact caused significant damage to the car.

The most remarkable aspect of the incident is that the driver managed to react quickly. After the rock hit the car, they stepped on the gas, moved to another lane, and drove away from the scene.

Furthermore, a woman was standing in front of the car just seconds before the rock fell. She sensed the danger in time and managed to run to a safe place before the massive boulder came crashing down.

It is stated that no one in the car was harmed as a result of the incident. A difference of a few seconds and the driver's quick actions likely prevented a major tragedy.