Black Cobalt with a cut-off roof: A Kazakhstani mechanic's unusual convertible stuns onlookers

The Chevrolet Cobalt, considered one of the most popular and affordable budget sedans on Central Asian roads, has appeared in an unexpected look. In Kazakhstan, a local mechanic radically redesigned a standard black Cobalt, turning it into a fully open-top convertible.

Internet users jokingly dubbed this unusual tuning project "Cobleolet", and it has sparked widespread viral discussions on social media.

Sedan with a cut-off roof: How was the tuning done?

The circulating photos clearly show that significant changes have been made to the exterior of the black Cobalt:

Cutting of the roof and pillars: The car's classic metal roof, rear window, and side pillars have been completely removed, leaving only the windshield and its safety frame;

Open 4-seater interior: The sedan has retained its full four-seat layout; the headrests under the open sky give it a sporty style;

"Black Edition" style: The car is painted in a deep black color, equipped with black alloy wheels and tinted lights;

Body rigidity issue: It is assumed that after the roof was cut off, the underbody was specially reinforced to maintain the torsional rigidity of the body.

Car enthusiasts' reactions and safety requirements

This project has sparked mixed interest and questions among online observers and drivers:

"Budget convertible": Some fans admired the mechanic's imagination and courage, evaluating it as a very original and eye-catching lifestyle car for cruising the city on hot summer days;

Legality and Road Safety Department requirements: Many commentators expressed concern over how such a serious unauthorized modification to the vehicle's structure complies with safety requirements and whether it would cause problems during technical inspection and re-registration;

Rainy day test: It is currently unknown whether the car has a retractable fabric or hardtop mechanism, and it appears that such a car is only intended to be driven in open and sunny weather.

In any case, turning an ordinary Cobalt into such an extravagant form has once again shown that the creativity of local tuning mechanics knows no bounds.