British actress Emma Watson, who rose to fame through the role of Hermione Granger in the “Harry Potter” films, faced an unexpected incident at the GQ magazine “Men of the Year” party held in Los Angeles.

During the event, the 36-year-old actress lost her balance and fell in front of many people. Those around her immediately rushed to help. Watson soon stood up, smiled, and continued on her way as if nothing had happened.

A video capturing the incident has spread on social media, drawing the attention of users. There have been no reports so far of the actress sustaining any serious injuries from the fall.