0% installment terms announced for Damas and Labo

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0% installment terms announced for Damas and Labo

Tenge Bank is offering an opportunity to purchase Damas and Labo vehicles with a 0% annual interest installment plan. The down payment for the purchase is at least 26 percent. Depending on the chosen terms, the repayment period can range from 21 to 36 months for Damas, and from 15 to 27 months for Labo.

The monthly payment for a Damas is calculated at approximately 1,293,833 soums. This amounts to about 42,000–43,000 soums per day. The vehicle may be suitable for entrepreneurs planning to use it for daily commutes or to generate income through passenger transport.

The monthly payment for the Labo, designed for cargo transportation, starts from 1,784,630 soums. The vehicle can be used in agriculture, logistics, delivering products to retail outlets, and transporting construction materials. The maximum repayment period for this model is 27 months.

Payment plans for Damas purchase

• Installment up to 21 months with a 26 percent down payment.

• Installment up to 23 months with a 30 percent down payment.

• Installment up to 28 months with a 40 percent down payment.

• Installment up to 36 months with a 50 percent down payment.

Payment plans for Labo purchase

• Installment up to 15 months with a 26 percent down payment.

• Installment up to 16 months with a 30 percent down payment.

• Installment up to 21 months with a 40 percent down payment.

• Installment up to 27 months with a 50 percent down payment.

This opportunity is aimed at those planning to start their own business, farmers, and entrepreneurs engaged in transport services. After making the down payment, the buyer pays the remaining amount in interest-free installments over the agreed period.

At the same time, the monthly payments mentioned in the announcement are calculated based on a 50 percent down payment for a vehicle in the base configuration. Therefore, the final payment will depend on the selected vehicle configuration and payment plan. The vehicles are offered for sale at non-discounted prices.

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Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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