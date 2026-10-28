Russian man rejected 5 times by Lada creates the fastest Bentley exterior in the world

A truly motivational and astonishing event has occurred in the automotive industry: a young Russian designer, Ilya Razumov, who was not hired by local factories in his home country, has achieved success as a lead exterior designer at the headquarters of the legendary British premium brand — Bentley Motors.

The first production project he penned — the Bentley Supersports supercar, priced at nearly 500,000 US dollars and limited to 500 units — has caused a major sensation in the brand's official releases.

Rejections from local factories: "Your work is amateurish"

Ilya Razumov's path to the global automotive industry began with constant obstacles and rejections:

5 rejections from Lada: A graduate of the Moscow Polytechnic Institute, the designer applied to Lada (AvtoVAZ) for both internships and permanent positions a total of 5 times, but was rejected every time;

"Moskvich" and Aurus also did not open their doors: He also applied for exterior designer positions at other major Russian automotive projects, "Moskvich" and the luxury brand Aurus, but was not accepted due to standard excuses such as "you do not meet the requirements" and "your work is at an amateur level";

No backing down — the school of international giants: After the rejections, he did not give up and gained professional experience by interning at famous European car manufacturers — Porsche (twice), Audi, and Volkswagen studios.

An offer from Bentley and a 500-thousand-dollar masterpiece

Recognizing his brilliant talent during international competitions and internships, the management of Bentley Motors invited him to their main design center in Crewe, United Kingdom, in 2023:

The fastest Bentley in the brand's history: Ilya Razumov became the author of the exterior design for the half-million-dollar Bentley Supersports supercar;

Official recognition and sketches: His official conceptual sketches, signed by him, were included in Bentley's global press releases — a high honor that few designers receive;

A balance of aggression and elegance: The designer was able to combine the classic luxury of Bentley with powerful sports-chic aerodynamics, large air intakes, and carbon fiber details.

Ilya Razumov's fate shows that sometimes, a lack of recognition and failures at the local level can actually be the strongest impetus for conquering even higher peaks on an international scale.