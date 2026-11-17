New concessionary cards are being distributed for free to public transport users. Provided in partnership with Alif, these cards allow holders to travel by bus for free up to 10 times per month.

To start using the card, you need to install the Alif mobile application on your phone and register the plastic card number under your name.

The card can still be used after the set limit of free trips is exhausted. To do this, simply top it up with funds via Click or other payment systems. After that, the card will function like a regular transport card.

Clarification was also provided regarding concerns among users that the card might automatically deduct credit funds. It has been stated that for users who do not have any debt obligations under the Alif Nasiya service, no additional money will be automatically deducted from the card. Fare payments are made solely from the funds the user has personally deposited onto the card.