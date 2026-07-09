Official cause of death for 'Red Room' star revealed

New details have emerged regarding the unexpected death of actress Ece İrtem, who played the character Ishil in the popular Turkish series "Red Room" (Kırmızı Oda). While initial reports linked her death to a heart attack, subsequent forensic examination results have refuted this assumption.

According to Turkish media, the 35-year-old actress began feeling unwell on the morning of June 15. Her mother was with her at the time. Despite the emergency medical team's efforts to perform resuscitation, they were unable to save the actress's life.

The initial forensic examination recorded the cause of death as a heart attack. Later, the actress's lawyer appealed to the prosecutor's office, requesting that the investigation also consider the fact that Ece İrtem had been attacked by a monkey while traveling in Thailand. The lawyer suggested that the animal bite might have contributed to her death.

However, on July 8, lawyer Uğur Gökoyun, citing the final forensic report, announced that the actress's death was caused by alcohol poisoning.

According to him, preliminary data indicates that Ece İrtem may have consumed alcohol before meeting her mother on the day of the incident. It was emphasized that this information was presented to the public based on official findings.

Additionally, testimony from a cafe employee who saw the actress with her mother before her death has circulated on social media. The employee claimed that Ece İrtem had consumed a large amount of alcohol without her mother's knowledge. However, the actress's lawyer refrained from providing an official comment on this information.

Thus, in this tragic incident that shocked fans of Turkish cinema, the likely cause of death has been identified as alcohol poisoning rather than a heart attack.