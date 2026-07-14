"Jurassic Park" star Sam Neill has died at the age of 78

New Zealand actor Sam Neill, who gained worldwide fame through the "Jurassic Park" films, has died at the age of 78. His family announced his death and confirmed the actor's passing. According to reports, he died unexpectedly in the city of Sydney.

Over a career spanning more than fifty years, Sam Neill presented unforgettable characters to cinema enthusiasts. He especially won the hearts of millions of fans with his role as Dr. Alan Grant in the "Jurassic Park" film.

The actor also starred in many famous pictures such as "Dead Calm," "The Hunt for Red October," "The Piano," "Jurassic Park," "Event Horizon," and "Jurassic Park III." His talent and versatile performances were widely acclaimed in the film world.

Following Sam Neill's passing, representatives of the film industry, colleagues, and fans are expressing deep condolences on social media, emphasizing that his rich legacy in art will be remembered for many years to come.