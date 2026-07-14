Khamdam Sobirov shares the first teaser of his new song (video)

·0·Culture
Khamdam Sobirov shares the first teaser of his new song (video)

Singer Khamdam Sobirov shared a short video clip from his new song on his Instagram page. He simply captioned the video "Peshta". It is expected that this will be the title of the singer's next track.

The short snippet of the song sparked great interest among fans as soon as it was released. Many users on social media have praised the melody and style of the track, writing that they are eagerly awaiting the full version.

So far, Khamdam Sobirov has not announced the official premiere date of the song. Nevertheless, the short clip itself has already caused heated discussions on social media.

In the comments, fans are noting that the new track could join the ranks of the singer's previous hits and are asking for the premiere date to be announced soon.

Khamdam SobirovInstagramPeshta
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