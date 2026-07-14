Entrance exams are beginning: what do applicants need to know?

·1·Society
Entrance exams are beginning: what do applicants need to know?

Starting July 14, entrance exams for higher and professional education institutions will begin in Uzbekistan. The exams will continue until July 23.

Tests will be held daily in two shifts. The first shift begins at 08:00, and the second at 15:00.

Applicants must prepare the necessary documents before heading to the exam. Entry to the test is permitted only with the original passport or ID card and the permit printed from the my.uzbmb.uz website.

Copies of documents will not be accepted. Furthermore, applicants who arrive late past the designated time will not be admitted to the test.

Applicants are requested to arrive at the testing site at least 1.5 hours before the start of the exam. There is no possibility to reschedule the test date or location.

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