StepX Neo: World's first smartphone with an offline AI agent unveiled

·0·Technology
StepX Neo: World's first smartphone with an offline AI agent unveiled

A new era in technology is beginning: Chinese company StepFun has unveiled the StepX Neo, the world's first smartphone featuring a system-level integrated AI agent. The key feature of this device is that it does not require an internet connection to perform complex tasks and executes user commands independently without needing to open individual apps. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

Founded in 2023 by former Microsoft employees, StepFun has moved away from the traditional Android system to develop an entirely new operating system called Step AOS. According to ixbt.com, at the heart of this system is a digital assistant named Step Amoo. Unlike standard chatbots, it can combine multiple apps and system tools through a single natural language request from the user to provide a final result.

System-level intelligence and offline capabilities

The internal architecture of the StepX Neo smartphone incorporates elements of Android, Linux, and RTOS, operating on an "atomic capability mechanism." This mechanism unifies communication, apps, files, and system tools under a single standard. As a result, a custom language model called Step Edge utilizes the device's own computing power and operates without relying on cloud servers.

The device's utility in daily life is significant. For instance, it learns the user's travel habits. If you have previously chosen flights that allow pets, the system will automatically account for this preference when searching for tickets next time. It also handles complex processes such as booking spots at your favorite restaurants or automatically filling out customs forms.

A universal assistant for travel and communication

The StepX Neo is expected to become an ideal tool for frequent international travelers. The device can translate live conversations, text messages, and even phone calls in 32 languages, including various regional dialects. Most importantly, it can instantly translate road signs, restaurant menus, or museum information even in places without internet access.

  • Step Amoo AI agent that works without an internet connection;
  • Offline visual and voice translation capability in 32 languages;
  • NUI (Natural User Interface) layer that learns user habits;
  • Autonomous execution of complex cross-app tasks;
  • Offline display of public transport schedules and routes.
StepFun representatives state that this technology marks a transition from the "human-controlled device" phase to a "simply express a wish and get the result" phase. The Step AOS system analyzes the user's voice and visual commands, becoming more accurate at predicting needs over time. This transforms the smartphone from a mere communication tool into a true personal assistant.

StepFunStepX NeoArtificial IntelligenceSmartphoneTechnology
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