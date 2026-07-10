Videos from Abbosbek Fayzullayev's groom's party have surfaced (video)

·0·Culture
Videos from Abbosbek Fayzullayev's groom's party have surfaced (video)

Today, July 10, the wedding of Uzbekistan national team footballer Abbosbek Fayzullayev is taking place. Scenes from this joyous day have spread widely on social media, sparking great interest among fans.

The circulated videos show the groom's party heading toward the bride's house, with an atmosphere of fun and high spirits throughout the journey. It is also evident that the groom's friends participated in the traditional groom's pilaf, adding a special charm to the wedding with their sincere conversations and jokes.

One of the most notable moments in the videos was when Uzbekistan national team defender Abduqodir Husanov ate pilaf from the hands of the groom, Abbosbek Fayzullayev. These frames were warmly received by football fans.

The videos also feature beautiful clips of him together with his future spouse, Nisobonu.

In the comments, fans and social media users are sincerely congratulating the young couple, wishing them a long life, happiness, and a strong family.

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