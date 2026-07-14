2026 World Cup: Referee for England vs Argentina semi-final announced

The referee for one of the most anticipated clashes of the 2026 World Cup semi-finals — England vs Argentina — has been announced. FIFA has selected American referee Ismail Elfath for this match.

Big game — big pressure

The semi-final between England and Argentina is in the spotlight not only for the spot in the final but also due to the historical rivalry, the Messi factor, and the controversies surrounding the tournament.

Therefore, the pressure on the officiating team in this match will be immense. Every foul, every offside, and every VAR decision could become a major talking point.

Head Referee — Ismail Elfath

FIFA has entrusted the England vs Argentina match to US representative Ismail Elfath.

He will be assisted on the sidelines by his compatriots Corey Parker and Kyle Atkins.

The fourth official will be Italian Maurizio Mariani. Another Italian representative, Daniele Bindoni, will serve as the reserve assistant referee.

Role Referee Head Referee Ismail Elfath Assistant Referee 1 Corey Parker Assistant Referee 2 Kyle Atkins Fourth Official Maurizio Mariani Reserve Assistant Referee Daniele Bindoni

A big test for Elfath

For Ismail Elfath, this appointment could become one of the most important matches of his career.

Officiating a World Cup semi-final between teams like England and Argentina is no easy task. Knowing the rules is not enough; one must feel the spirit of the game, control the players' emotions, and remain immune to pressure.

In such matches, the referee's best performance is to remain invisible and let the football shine. But that is not easy, especially with players like Messi, Kane, and Bellingham on the pitch.

When does the match start?

The semi-final between England and Argentina will take place on the night of July 15 to July 16.

The match kicks off at 00:00 Tashkent time.

The winning team will advance to the 2026 World Cup final and face either France or Spain in the decisive match.

Why is there so much pressure around this match?

Argentina has been a subject of fan discussion throughout the 2026 World Cup due to several controversial episodes. Some have criticized refereeing decisions, and various opinions about the tournament's transparency have been voiced on social media.

England is considered to have a great chance of reaching the final. The squad includes Jude Bellingham, Harry Kane, and other key players.

In such a situation, the main task for the refereeing team is to manage the game accurately and consistently without unnecessary tension.

The cost of an error in the semi-final is very high

The cost of a referee's mistake in a World Cup semi-final is much higher than in a regular game. One wrong decision could determine the fate of the final.

Therefore, great responsibility is placed on Elfath and his team. Especially VAR-related decisions, penalty episodes, and second yellow cards could be the most delicate points of the game.

There is no 'review later' mode for referees here. Every decision is made in real-time and under maximum pressure.

One step away from the final

The England vs Argentina semi-final is expected to be one of the biggest games of the 2026 World Cup. Once the refereeing team was announced, the intrigue surrounding the match intensified even further.

Now the main question is: will the stars decide this match, or will the referee's decisions be the most discussed topic after the semi-final?

The answer will be known on the pitch on the night of July 15 to July 16.