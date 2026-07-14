Huvaydo Jumayeva: "I never thought I would become a comedic actress" (video)

In an interview with "Sevda's TV," actress Huvaydo Jumayeva shared sincere thoughts about the early years of her creative career, her dreams, and the hardships she endured.

The artist mentioned that in her youth, she did not dream of becoming a comedic actress; on the contrary, she aspired to portray serious and romantic characters.

"It seems it was written in my destiny. I never thought I would become a comedic actress. In fact, I wanted to be an actress who plays characters like Kumush or Juliet. But I had miscalculated. Body type, character, appearance — mentors evaluate these things better. Ultimately, whatever is written in a person's destiny, that is what happens," she said.

Huvaydo Jumayeva did not hide the fact that she went through difficult trials during her student years and the early stages of her career.

"We went through many hardships. No one would invite us to movies, and we wouldn't get roles in the theater either. If we had fallen into despair at that time and, lacking patience, had returned to our village, we wouldn't be here today," the actress says.

She noted that some of her classmates who could not become artists are also living good lives today. However, they might still have regrets in their hearts.

"The lives of my classmates who didn't become artists aren't bad either. But there is still a regret in their hearts. I feel it when they see me on television. Perhaps they think: 'If I had been a little more patient, I would be on stage today too,'" Huvaydo Jumayeva concluded.

These thoughts from the actress have been hotly discussed on social media, with many fans emphasizing that her resilience, patience, and hard work were the main factors in her current success.