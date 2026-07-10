Bright highlights from Abbosbek Fayzullayev's wedding evening (video)

·40·Culture
Bright highlights from Abbosbek Fayzullayev's wedding evening (video)

The wedding celebrations of Uzbekistan national team footballer Abbosbek Fayzullayev continue. Throughout the day, we shared footage of the groom's preparations, his journey to the bride's house with his groomsmen, and the traditional groom's pilaf (kuyov oshi).

Now, new videos from the evening reception are circulating on social media. They capture the bride and groom making a beautiful entrance into the wedding hall in accordance with our national traditions. These moments have quickly captured the attention of internet users.

The videos also show several players from the Uzbekistan national team attending the festive evening to congratulate the couple on this unforgettable day.

On social media, fans continue to send their heartfelt congratulations to Abbosbek Fayzullayev and his spouse, wishing them a long life, happiness, and a strong family.

According to reports, the wedding is being held at the "Versal" palace banquet complex in Tashkent.

Аббосбек ФайзуллаевЎзбекистонТошкентVersal
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