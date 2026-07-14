Court decision enforced: citizen reinstated to their job

The Samarkand city department of the Bureau of Compulsory Enforcement has fully ensured the execution of a court document.

In accordance with the decision of the Samarkand City Civil Court dated July 7, 2026, an enforcement document issued in favor of citizen M.S. was accepted into the proceedings of the Bureau's Samarkand city department, and enforcement actions were carried out in the prescribed manner.

Pursuant to the court decision, the medical institution was mandated to reinstate the plaintiff to the positions of Head of the Therapy Department, 0.5 staff therapist, and 0.25 staff on-duty physician.

As a result of the compulsory enforcement actions, the court decision was fully and timely executed, and citizen M.S. was reinstated to their previous job.

The Bureau of Compulsory Enforcement continues to consistently carry out systematic work to ensure the legal, complete, and timely execution of court documents.