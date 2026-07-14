2026 World Cup: Roy Keane predicts a sensational final – Who are the main favorites?

The 2026 World Cup has reached its most intense stage — the semifinals. The legendary former Manchester United midfielder and now renowned expert Roy Keane has identified the tournament's main favorites. In his opinion, a historic clash is expected to repeat in this year's World Cup final.

Zamin.uz presents Roy Keane's sensational comments made on ITV.

«France's attack is terrifying»

Roy Keane believes that the French national team currently possesses one of the strongest squads. However, he explained using the example of Brazil that one should not rely solely on big names.

«France's forward line looks stronger than other teams. But we saw a similar situation with Brazil. We also witnessed how England's leaders were able to turn the game in their favor against Panama. Of course, statistically, France is stronger. But look, the same could be said about Argentina,» the expert said.

Will history repeat itself? Keane trusts only two teams

The former player emphasized that another final clash between Argentina and France would not be a surprise for fans. On the contrary, their failure to reach this stage would be a major sensation.

«I think both Argentina and France have very good squads and great potential. If they meet in the final again, it won't surprise anyone. On the contrary, if they don't reach the final, I would be personally surprised,» added Keane.

2026 World Cup: Semifinal pairings and power balance

Only 4 of the strongest teams remain in the tournament. France and Argentina, whom Roy Keane wants to see in the final, face very difficult tests ahead.

The semifinal matches are as follows:

Semifinal matches Roy Keane's prediction Opponents' chances France — Spain France reaches the final Spain is one of the teams showing the most beautiful and intense football in the tournament. Argentina — England Argentina reaches the final The England national team is strong due to star leaders who can decide the fate of a match.

Recall that earlier, Roy Keane had mentioned 3 main favorites for this World Cup, including England. However, at the decisive stage, he still gives the advantage to the reigning world champions and their old rivals.