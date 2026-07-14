Spain head coach admits: France has become even stronger

The Spanish national team is preparing for one of its toughest tests as they are just one step away from the 2026 World Cup final. Luis de la Fuente admitted before the semifinal against France that the opponent has become much stronger, but emphasized that Spain has not stood still either.

“France has become much stronger”

Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente expressed a cautious and respectful opinion about the French national team.

“Since our last meeting, France has improved significantly. The French players have grown individually,” he said.

According to him, Kylian Mbappé and Ousmane Dembélé have become even stronger, and the entire French team has evolved since their previous encounters.

These words sound less like pre-semifinal praise and more like an acknowledgment of a real threat, as France possesses many players capable of changing the outcome of a match in an instant.

Spain has also changed

De la Fuente acknowledged France's growth but specifically stressed that Spain has not remained in its previous state.

“Nevertheless, we haven't stood still either,” the Spanish expert said.

This shows the mindset with which Spain is heading into the semifinal: there is respect for the opponent, but no fear.

In recent years, Spain has become a major force again through ball possession, quick passing, high pressing, and the bold play of young talents. Now, this style will be tested against France's fast and individual-skill-rich attack.

Mbappé and Dembélé — the main threat

De la Fuente specifically mentioned Mbappé and Dembélé. This is no coincidence.

Mbappé remains the main face of the French attack. He is one of the most dangerous players in the world in terms of speed, shooting, and exploiting open space.

Dembélé, with his sharp movements on the wing, superiority in one-on-one situations, and unpredictable decisions, can cause serious problems for the Spanish defense.

France's weapon Threat to Spain Mbappé's speed risk of leaving space behind the defense Dembélé's dribbling one-on-one situations on the wings Team development marking just one player is not enough Individual skill the game can change in a single episode

The main task for Spain is not to allow the French stars to show their best football.

The first finalist will be determined

The semifinal between France and Spain will take place on the night of July 14 to 15. The match starts at 00:00 Tashkent time.

The winning team will become the first finalist of the 2026 World Cup.

This game is not just a semifinal. It is a clash of two different football philosophies: Spain strives to control the ball, while France aims to strike through quick attacks and individual skill.

Small details will decide the semifinal

It is difficult to talk about a favorite in such games. Spain enters the field with great confidence as the reigning European champion. France, meanwhile, is a team that knows how to win major tournaments.

At this stage, one wrong pass, one set-piece, or one quick counterattack can change the entire script of the match.

Simply put, there is no “we'll fix it later” mode here. In the semifinals, mistakes are punished immediately.

What will be Spain's response?

De la Fuente openly admitted that France has become stronger. But his words also show that Spain believes in its own strength.

Now all questions will be answered on the pitch: can Spain stop France through ball control, or will Mbappé and Dembélé decide the fate of the semifinal in a few moments?

The answer will be known on the night of July 14 to 15.