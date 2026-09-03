Yulduz Turdiyeva presents her "People's Artist of Uzbekistan" title to her parents (video)

Singer Yulduz Turdiyeva, who was awarded the honorary title of "People's Artist of Uzbekistan", celebrated Independence Day surrounded by her parents. On September 1, the singer traveled to Bukhara region to congratulate them on the holiday.

The singer shared this title with her parents. Showing the "People's Artist of Uzbekistan" title — a great honor for her — to her parents, she pinned it to her mother's chest. Yulduz Turdiyeva posted a video capturing these heartfelt moments on her page.

In the video, the singer emphasized that behind this award lie the prayers of her parents, mentors, and fans. She expressed her gratitude to her loved ones, fans, and the President of Uzbekistan.

Yulduz Turdiyeva also announced that on the occasion of the 35th anniversary of our Independence, her father was awarded a badge by the khokimiyat of Bukhara region. The singer pinned this badge to her father's chest.

In the video, the singer's father also expressed gratitude to the khokim of Bukhara region, Botir Komilovich, emphasizing that he will continue to faithfully serve our people and country. He congratulated everyone on Independence Day.

In the comments, the singer's followers also congratulated Yulduz Turdiyeva on the title of "People's Artist of Uzbekistan" and wished her new creative successes.