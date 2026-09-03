Uzbekistan's 7 strategic programs for the coming years defined...

·53·Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan's 7 strategic programs for the coming years defined...

The main directions and priority goals of Uzbekistan's development in the near future have been determined. The head of state announced 7 key national programs aimed at fundamentally transforming education, healthcare, the digital economy, water resources, and international cooperation. These comprehensive initiatives are intended to elevate the country's socio-economic potential to a new level and improve the quality of life of the population.

1. Education and Human Capital: Towards International Standards

The following milestones have been set in the field that determines the national future:

  • 100% preschool enrollment: Complete coverage of all 6-year-old children in school preparation groups will be ensured;

  • A new stage of teaching: Advanced international educational standards will be widely introduced in schools and technical schools, and the scope of vocational training will be brought to 1 million citizens;

  • Prestige of higher education: It is planned to bring at least 10 higher education institutions of the republic into the prestigious global TOP-1000 ranking.

2. Healthcare: 5% of GDP to Medicine

Financially guaranteeing the healthy nation concept:

  • Increasing funding: Raising state expenditures allocated to the sector to 5% of GDP within five years;

  • Medical insurance and innovations: Development of disease prevention (prophylaxis), compulsory medical insurance, pharmaceuticals, and advanced biotechnologies;

  • International medicine: Attracting at least 5 leading foreign clinic and hospital networks of the world to the country.

3. Economy and Technologies: $300 Billion GDP and Artificial Intelligence

Financial and technological goals ensuring global competitiveness:

  • Investment flow: Attracting 450 billion dollars in foreign direct investment to the national economy over the next 10 years;

  • The 2030 threshold: By 2030, increasing the volume of gross domestic product (GDP) to 300 billion dollars, and per capita income to over 10 thousand dollars;

  • Industry and startups: Creating 2 million high-paying jobs in industrial sectors, developing venture capital, artificial intelligence (AI), and digital ecosystems.

4. Water and Ecology: Full Preservation of Resources

Strict measures against the climate crisis:

  • 100% water-saving systems: A complete transition to modern water-saving irrigation technologies will be made in all agricultural crop areas;

  • Green cities: The level of landscaping in cities and settlements will be brought to at least 30 percent.

5. Justice and Rule of Law

Strengthening citizens' trust and ensuring security:

  • Strengthening the genuine independence of the judicial branch and guaranteeing the protection of human rights;

  • Waging an uncompromising fight against the shadow economy, cybercrime, illegal drug trafficking, and human trafficking.

6. Mahalla — Center of Initiatives

State programs are directly linked to the will of the citizens:

  • District and city budgets, infrastructure expenditures, and local projects will be approved directly based on the demands of mahallas and the vital needs of the population.

7. Multi-vector Diplomacy and Global Cooperation

The scope of openness and partnership in foreign policy will expand:

  • Central Asia, the CIS, the European Union, the USA, Asian and Arab states strategic ties will be strengthened;

  • New economic and diplomatic relations with the regions of Africa and Latin America will be activated (today Uzbekistan has established official diplomatic relations with nearly 170 countries).

These announced 7 national programs will serve to mobilize the activities of all branches of the state towards a single goal — the well-being of the population and sustainable development.

In your opinion, which of these 7 directions is considered the most important in ensuring Uzbekistan's strategic achievements? How do you assess the plan to bring GDP to 300 billion dollars by 2030? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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