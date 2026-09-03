Uzbekistan's 7-month economic landscape unveiled — what do the figures indicate?

In the first seven months of 2026, Uzbekistan's economy demonstrated significant growth rates driven by consumer activity, the services sector, and infrastructure branches. The National Statistics Committee released key indicators regarding the socio-economic development of our country for January–July 2026. The report clearly highlights high demand in the domestic market, the rapid expansion of retail trade turnover, and the stability of business activity.

Driver sectors: Record growth in trade and services

During the reporting period, positive dynamics were recorded across the main areas of the national economy:

Retail trade turnover (+20.2%): Population purchasing activity and goods turnover in the domestic market recorded the highest growth rate, surpassing the 20 percent mark;

Market services (+16.7%): The volume of financial, digital, transport, and consumer services is expanding rapidly;

Construction works (+12.9%): Double-digit growth was maintained in the construction of residential housing, industrial facilities, and social infrastructure;

Foreign trade turnover (+8.1%): The total volume of export and import operations is on a steady growth path;

Industrial production (+7.9%): Stable momentum was ensured in production capacities, localization projects, and heavy industry sectors.

Macroeconomic stability: Price index and the half-million business milestone

Along with growth in the real sector, inflation pressure and private sector activity indicators also show important trends:

Consumer price index — 103.2%: Calculated relative to December 2025, the general price index constituted a moderate figure of 3.2 percent, indicating that price fluctuations in the market are relatively under control;

509.8 thousand active enterprises: As of August 1, 2026, the number of operating enterprises and organizations in the republic exceeded 500 thousand (excluding farms and dehkan farms). This testifies to the emergence of new business entities and the active operation of existing ones in the business environment.

Economists note that the high indicators, especially in the retail trade and services sector, are directly related to the increase in real incomes of the population as well as the development of consumer loans and digital payment systems.

In your opinion, how are this 20 percent trade growth and 3.2 percent price change reflected in official statistics noticeable in your daily life and family budget? What results do you expect from our economy by the end of the year? Leave your thoughts and observations in the comments!