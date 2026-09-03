Over 263 thousand passenger cars produced in 7 months — which models lead the market?

Production volume in Uzbekistan's automotive industry continues to grow steadily. According to an official report published by the National Statistics Committee, a total of 263,731 passenger cars of various models rolled off the country's assembly lines during January–July 2026. This figure is nearly 22.6 thousand units more compared to the same period in 2025, demonstrating that demand in the domestic market remains high.

The undisputed dominance of the "people's cars": Top 4 models

In terms of production volume, traditional models that have been popular in the domestic market for many years continue to see high demand:

Cobalt — 91,140 units: Exactly every third car coming off the country's assembly lines is this sedan, firmly maintaining its absolute leadership;

Damas — 47,521 units: Unrivaled for commercial and daily tasks, this minivan securely occupies second place;

Tracker — 25,779 units: Recorded in third position as one of the most productive models in the urban crossover segment;

Onix — 20,445 units: The modern B-class sedan rounds out the top four.

The momentum of new competitors and foreign brands

Serious competition is also observed in the assembly figures of new and alternative brands whose localization levels have been increasing in recent months:

BYD — 17,765 units: Hybrid and electric vehicles from the Chinese giant have surpassed KIA in the scope of domestic assembly, rising to fifth place;

KIA — 17,125 units: The Korean brand is also showing a steady pace and actively keeping up among the leaders;

Haval — 5,778 units: Another brand strengthening its position in the crossover market;

Chery — 4,801 units: Fulfilling demand in the family and urban SUV segment;

Chevrolet Damas Move — 932 units: Initial batches of updated compact cargo and commercial transport;

Special passenger cars — 32,445 units: Specialized vehicles intended for various industries and agencies.

Despite the increase in new brands and hybrid technologies in the local market, "Cobalt" and "Damas" still account for more than half of total production, retaining the bulk of mass demand.

In your opinion, will modern brands like BYD and KIA be able to dethrone "Cobalt" in terms of assembly volume in the coming years, or will "Cobalt" remain the leader for many years to come in terms of price and convenience? Which model do you prefer? Leave your thoughts in the comments!