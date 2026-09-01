Who is singer Rashid Khalikov's third son, Temur, marrying? (video)

·75·Culture
Who is singer Rashid Khalikov's third son, Temur, marrying? (video)

One of the joyous and unforgettable days took place in the family of well-known singer Rashid Khalikov. Preparations have begun for the wedding of the artist's third son, Temur.

On August 31, an engagement ceremony for Temur and Sevara took place in a family circle. Close relatives and family members of both sides gathered at the celebration, expressing their best wishes to the young couple.

Sevara also shared footage from the engagement ceremony of Temur and Sevara on her Instagram page. It can be seen that the engagement boxes sent to the bride's side are inscribed with the letters "T&S".

Nikoh marosimidagi yosh kelin-kuyovning quvonchli lahzalari tasvirlangan.

Videos circulating on social networks showed that the engagement ceremony was held in a beautiful and high-spirited atmosphere. Many followers wished the young couple happiness and a long life in the comments.

Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Bollywood King Shah Rukh Khan may visit UzbekistanBollywood King Shah Rukh Khan may visit UzbekistanToday, 09:01Unexpected comment from Georgina Rodriguez on Messi's wife's photoUnexpected comment from Georgina Rodriguez on Messi's wife's photoYesterday, 18:33Rashid Khalikov is getting his third son marriedRashid Khalikov is getting his third son marriedYesterday, 18:27Global star Sarah Brightman performed at Uzbekistan's Independence Day celebrationGlobal star Sarah Brightman performed at Uzbekistan's Independence Day celebrationYesterday, 15:16Feruza Normatova amazed with a huge 200-kilogram cakeFeruza Normatova amazed with a huge 200-kilogram cakeYesterday, 12:17Well-traveled Yulduz Rajabova gave an unexpected answerWell-traveled Yulduz Rajabova gave an unexpected answerYesterday, 11:55
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Culture news

The secret behind Michael Jackson’s famous move has been revealed
The secret behind Michael Jackson’s famous move has been revealed
Rayhon Ulasenova married off her son: videos from the wedding spread online
Rayhon Ulasenova married off her son: videos from the wedding spread online
Ilhom Farmonov gives his wife an unforgettable gift
Ilhom Farmonov gives his wife an unforgettable gift
The winner of the first-ever "Mini Miss Uzbekistan 2026" has been announced!
The winner of the first-ever "Mini Miss Uzbekistan 2026" has been announced!
Indian actress Madhuri Dikshit with her husband Shriram Nene (photo)
Indian actress Madhuri Dikshit with her husband Shriram Nene (photo)
Facts you did not know about the Japanese actress known through the "Oshin" series loved by Uzbek viewers
Facts you did not know about the Japanese actress known through the "Oshin" series loved by Uzbek viewers
At Rayhon Ulasenova’s son’s wedding
At Rayhon Ulasenova’s son’s wedding
Ra’no Shodiyeva: More than $500,000 was spent on my treatment
Ra’no Shodiyeva: More than $500,000 was spent on my treatment