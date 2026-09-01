Who is singer Rashid Khalikov's third son, Temur, marrying? (video)

One of the joyous and unforgettable days took place in the family of well-known singer Rashid Khalikov. Preparations have begun for the wedding of the artist's third son, Temur.

On August 31, an engagement ceremony for Temur and Sevara took place in a family circle. Close relatives and family members of both sides gathered at the celebration, expressing their best wishes to the young couple.

Sevara also shared footage from the engagement ceremony of Temur and Sevara on her Instagram page. It can be seen that the engagement boxes sent to the bride's side are inscribed with the letters "T&S".

Videos circulating on social networks showed that the engagement ceremony was held in a beautiful and high-spirited atmosphere. Many followers wished the young couple happiness and a long life in the comments.