Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 users report screen deflection issues

·33·Technology
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 users report screen deflection issues

A new discussion has emerged in the market of the latest foldable smartphones. According to ixbt.com, an unusual defect has been identified in the flexible inner screen of the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8: the corners of the device sink slightly when pressed gently. As this situation sparks interest and concern among tech enthusiasts, experts are carefully studying the matter. This is reported by Ixbt.com news.

The issue was first discovered by an ordinary user. While cleaning the device's display with a soft cloth, they noticed the corners moving slightly and reached out to the official Samsung forum to see if this was normal. Short videos depicting this situation are also being actively discussed on social media, although no mass complaints have been recorded yet.

Design features and assumptions

Participants in the discussion believe that such softness in the screen components may be related to the structure of the foldable display. It is natural for the edges of the panel to have less rigidity compared to the center. Nevertheless, experts advise users not to continue pressing the screen intentionally and to contact an authorized service center immediately if suspicious conditions arise.

It is worth noting that this situation deserves special attention against the backdrop of Samsung's statements regarding the durability of the Galaxy Z Fold 8 model. The South Korean manufacturer used FlexTitanium technology with a titanium film and a special support plate under the OLED panel in this device. Additionally, it was stated that the mechanical part of the device is designed to withstand 500,000 folds.

Independent test results

Independent laboratory tests have shown that the Galaxy Z Fold 8 can generally withstand serious mechanical loads. However, it is noted that the Ultra version became the first major foldable model in the company's history to have its inner display fail during extreme testing. At the same time, the top layer of the screens remains made of soft plastic that is easily scratched.

Currently, Samsung has not issued an official statement regarding this issue and has not acknowledged it as a defect. The manufacturer strongly recommends not removing the factory protective film personally and not applying excessive or strong pressure to the inner display, as before. Users are waiting for future updates and official explanations.

SamsungGalaxy Z Fold 8SmartphoneDisplayTechnology
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Abror Shuhratov
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