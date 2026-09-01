Bollywood King Shah Rukh Khan may visit Uzbekistan

·0·Culture
Bollywood King Shah Rukh Khan may visit Uzbekistan

Famous Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan may visit Uzbekistan. Minister of Culture Ozodbek Nazarbekov announced this during the document-signing ceremony held at the Kuksaroy residence within the framework of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Uzbekistan.

According to the minister, negotiations are currently underway with Shah Rukh Khan and prominent Indian producer Karan Johar. The Uzbek side has proposed that the actor come to the country, meet with young filmmakers, and hold masterclasses for them.

Proposals have also been made to organize a large-scale concert featuring Shah Rukh Khan.

However, no final agreement has been reached on this matter yet. Nazarbekov emphasized that the interest in Shah Rukh Khan in Uzbekistan is very high, noting that people of all ages, from seven to seventy, are waiting for him.

The minister noted that if the negotiations end positively and a concrete agreement is reached, an official announcement will be made.

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