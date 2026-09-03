In Karshi, 21-year-old college student snatches a girl's phone and flees

·47·Society
In Karshi, 21-year-old college student snatches a girl's phone and flees

In the city of Karshi, a 21-year-old student, along with his accomplices, allegedly openly snatched a phone from a girl walking on the street.

According to reports, the incident occurred at night. The young man, having pre-arranged a criminal plan with his accomplices, grabbed the girl's iPhone 13 Pro Max, valued at 8 million soms, and fled the scene.

A criminal case was initiated regarding this incident, and the case was reviewed in court. The defendant fully compensated for the material damage caused.

Nevertheless, the court sentenced him to 3 years and 6 months of restriction of liberty.

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