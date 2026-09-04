US Open: Kamilla Rakhimova Reaches 3rd Round in New York

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US Open: Kamilla Rakhimova Reaches 3rd Round in New York

Talented tennis player Kamilla Rakhimova, representing Uzbekistan at the prestigious US Open Grand Slam tournament in New York, has successfully reached the third round. Showing high skill on the courts where the world's best compete, Rakhimova earned significant prize money and important ranking points.

A 6-0 'rout': Victory over Selekhmeteva

In the second round of the tournament, Kamilla Rakhimova faced experienced Spanish opponent Oksana Selekhmeteva and demonstrated complete dominance:

  • A 1-hour express victory: The match lasted only 1 hour and 5 minutes, with Rakhimova taking the initiative in both sets;

  • A confident result: After winning the first set 6-3, Kamilla did not drop a single game in the second set, securing a clean and confident 6-0 victory.

Worthy fight against the World No. 1: The Aryna Sabalenka test

In the third round of the tournament, the Uzbekistani tennis player faced the world and tournament No. 1 seed, Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus:

  • Open battle with a Grand Slam champion: Kamilla put up a brave resistance against the world's leading player and fought for every point until the end;

  • Stopping at 3-6, 4-6: In a match played under intense pressure, Sabalenka won in two sets (3-6, 4-6), but Rakhimova earned the praise of experts for her high-quality performance against the world leader.

290 thousand dollars, 130 ranking points, and a new chapter for the national team

This run in New York is of great importance for the athlete's career and the country's sports:

  • Financial and ranking achievement: Reaching the third round of the US Open brought Rakhimova 130 valuable ranking points and 290,000 USD in prize money;

  • Under the Uzbekistan flag: Originally from Russia, Kamilla Rakhimova officially changed her sporting nationality in December 2025 and has been competing under the Uzbekistan flag on the international stage since then;

  • Rise in the WTA rankings: These points will allow the athlete to significantly improve her position in the WTA rankings and secure direct entry into future Grand Slam tournaments.

Do you think Kamilla Rakhimova's successful steps in Grand Slam tournaments in Uzbekistan can further increase interest in professional tennis? Do you believe she will soon enter the world's top 30? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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