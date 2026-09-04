Secret of the world's oldest 109-year-old barber revealed

·39·World
Secret of the world's oldest 109-year-old barber revealed

Known as the “world's oldest active barber,” Japanese woman Shitsui Hakoishi passed away on September 1st at the age of 109 years and 295 days. passed away.

Born on November 10, 1916, in Tochigi Prefecture, Hakoishi survived the Great Kanto Earthquake of 1923 when she was six years old. At 14, she moved to Tokyo to learn barbering and received her license in 1936.

She married Jiro Hakoishi in 1939, and the couple opened a barbershop in Shinjuku. They had two children. However, World War II changed their family life.

In 1944, her husband was drafted into the army and sent to Manchuria. Jiro Hakoishi died on August 19, 1945, in Tigers-Head, in what is now Jilin Province, China. Hakoishi only received official notification of her husband's death in 1953. received.

Her barbershop in Tokyo was destroyed in an air raid on March 10, 1945. Afterward, Hakoishi returned to Tochigi, raised her children, and continued her barbering career.

Opening her own barbershop in 1953, Hakoishi worked for over 70 years. In January 2024, LongeviQuest recognized her as the world's oldest active barber. In March 2025, Guinness World Records acknowledged her as the world's oldest female barber at the age of 108.

At the age of 104, in 2021, Hakoishi participated in the Tokyo Olympic Torch Relay, running for approximately 200 meters. distance.

A simple secret to a long life

An elderly woman holding a Guinness World Records certificate.

When asked about the secret to her longevity, Hakoishi replied:

“Do not hold grudges and live honestly,” — she answered.

She also advised people not to fear others, not to be jealous, and not to fight. Additionally, she emphasized the importance of daily physical exercise to keep the legs and lower back strong.

Tochigi Governor Tomikazu Fukuda paid tribute to Hakoishi, noting that through her “strong way of life,” she gave many people courage and hope.paid tribute.

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Aziza Shukhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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